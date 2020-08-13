The community is invited to support the ICA Food Shelf by visiting Beanhaven Café, 18154 Minnetonka Blvd., Wayzata.

For customers who make a purchase at the café between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Wayzata law firm of Sanford, Pierson, Thone & Strean will match dollar for dollar the net sales (up to $1,500) in a donation to the ICA Food Shelf to help address food insecurity in the community.

Dine-in and take-out are available. For curbside pickup, call 952-475-8488 or visit beanhaven.com.

ICA Food Shelf serves residents of Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood and Woodland. ICA offers hope and provides assistance to neighbors in need. For every $1 donation, ICA is able to purchase up to $10 of food to distribute to the community.

