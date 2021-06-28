(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Hopkins Center for the Arts brings music to Downtown Park with “The Sunset Series” 7 p.m. Thursdays during the summer months. Downtown Park is located just one block south of Mainstreet between 9th and 10th streets. Concerts are free to the public. The next concert will be Thursday, July 8 as Society 101 and the Center present Blank Canvas Arts Youth Showcase featuring hip-hop/R&B music and showcasing various up-and-coming musical acts to come out of Hopkins. A full schedule of music can be found online at www.hopkinsartscenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.