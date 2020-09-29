Sunset Hill Elementary School in the Wayzata School District was named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
Sunset Hill is one of eight schools in Minnesota in the category of Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools. Using standards of excellence evidenced by student achievement measures, the department honors high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing any achievement gaps among student groups.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
Blue Ribbon schools are typically honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., but this year’s Nov. 12-13 event will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.