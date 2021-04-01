Sunrise Rotary Club offers Park Passport to support SLP businesses

The Park Passport will provide discounts at St. Louis Park restaurants and distilleries. (Submitted image)

The St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary Club is selling the new Taste of SLP - Park Passport, supporting local restaurants and distilleries by encouraging everyone to eat local this spring and summer.

The Park Passport is on sale beginning Thursday, April 1, and includes buy one, get one free offers from Best of India, The Block, Copperwing Distillery, Dampfwerk Distillery, JC’s Subs, McCoy’s, Mexico City Cafe, Muddy Paws Cheesecake, Nelson’s Meats, Papa Q’s, Park Tavern, Parkway Pizza, Pizzeria Lucca, Revival, SLP Nutrition and Wok in the Park.

The cost is $20, with all proceeds going to support the St. Louis Park nonprofit Perspectives and its Kids Connection youth program, which provides comprehensive, out-of-school programming to more than 100 students impacted by adverse circumstances in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The passport is available to purchase on the Sunrise Rotary website, slpsunriserotary.org, with pick up at Gleason Printing. It is also available directly from Parkway Pizza or SLP Nutrition. Offers are valid through the end of August.

