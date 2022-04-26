SunOpta, a company that manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and food service channels, recently unveiled its new 65,000-square-foot global headquarters and eco-powered innovation center in Eden Prairie.
The space, featuring a pilot plant and a research and development center eight times the size of its previous location, will further expand co-manufacturing, private label, ingredient and branded product offerings across all categories.
The sustainably designed, eco-friendly workplace is a key investment to achieving strategic business and growth goals, including doubling the plant-based business by 2025, a press release states.
“Our growth ambitions required this move. We’ve grown our plant-based business by more than $100 million over the last two years through a focus on innovation and new customer development, and we expect this pace of growth to continue,” said SunOpta CEO Joe Ennen.
SunOpta hired Minneapolis firms RSP Architects and Greiner Construction to lead the building’s design and construction, respectively.
SunOpta has a global workforce of more than 1,400 employees across 14 locations in three North American countries, including more than 150 at its new location.
SunOpta’s new headquarters and innovation center is located at 7078 Shady Oak Road in Eden Prairie.
