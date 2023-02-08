The Sun Sailor and other Sun newspapers were recognized in several award categories in the 2021-2022 Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The Plymouth/Wayzata Sun Sailor took first place in the Use of Photography as a Whole category. Taking second place in the same category was the St. Louis Park/Hopkins Sun Sailor.

