The Sun Sailor and other Sun newspapers were recognized in several award categories in the 2021-2022 Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The Plymouth/Wayzata Sun Sailor took first place in the Use of Photography as a Whole category. Taking second place in the same category was the St. Louis Park/Hopkins Sun Sailor.
The Minnetonka/Excelsior/Eden Prairie Sun Sailor also took second place in the Use of Photography as a Whole category (the publication was considered in a different class of newspaper submissions due to its circulation size).
The Crystal/Robbinsdale/New Hope/Golden Valley Sun Post took second place in the Typography and Design category.
Sun Newspapers editors also were named in several individual awards categories.
Natalie Cierzan won first place in the Human Interest category for an article titled “Excelsior Elementary student battles brain cancer.”
Read the story here: bit.ly/3RyCWI1
A judge offered this comment: “What a heartbreaking story, and I can’t imagine how difficult it was to interview the family and then write the story. The writer did an outstanding, sensitive and compassionate job in covering this. My prayers are with the family.”
Cierzan also took second place for the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award. She covers Eden Prairie, Excelsior and Hopkins.
Kevin Miller won first place in the Hard News category for an article titled “Potter sentenced to two years in Wright shooting.”
Read the story here: bit.ly/3wVN2t4
Miller covers Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Park.
Jason Jenkins won first place in the Photography Photo Story category for a series of photos from the Wayzata High School Commencement ceremony in June.
View the photo story here: bit.ly/3JERvb2
A judge offered this comment: “The grad shots were really nice.”
Jenkins also took third place in the Press Photographers Portfolio. Submissions for this category include 10 or less photos taken by the photographer in the past year.
A judge praised Jenkins’ “Good quality work.”
Jenkins covers Wayzata, Wayzata Schools and Crystal.
Kaitlin McCoskey won second place in the Hard News category for an article titled “Council renames County Road 47 to Chankahda Trail, honoring Dakota.”
Read the story here: bit.ly/40qrpP8
McCoskey covers Minnetonka, Plymouth and Minnetonka Schools.
Seth Rowe won first place in the Government/Public Affairs category for a series of articles on two water main breaks in St. Louis Park. The breaks on Minnetonka Boulevard caused significant damage to dozens of nearby homes.
A judge offered this comment: “Exceptional long-term coverage and meeting coverage giving local residents a voice. Excellent use of sourcing.”
Alaina Rooker won third place in the Government/Public Affairs category for a series of articles on the drunk driving incident by a Robbinsdale City Councilmember that ended in the councilmember’s resignation.
A judge offered this comment: “Great continuing coverage that kept the pressure on for the right ending.”
Rooker previously covered Robbinsdale, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale Area Schools. She is currently the assistant managing editor for Sun Newspapers.
Sports Editor John Serman took first place in the Photography Portrait and Personality category for his photo in the Edina Sun Current of Nordic skier Maggie Wagner celebrating a win. Sherman also placed third in the Sports Story category for his article titled “Tonka wins one for ‘Grandpa Dave’” in the Minnetonka/Excelsior/Eden Prairie Sun Sailor.
It can be read at bit.ly/3RDuffq.
Sherman’s story “Reflections on girls sports on a trailblazer,” which was part of his Title IX series for the Plymouth/Wayzata Sun Sailor, took third place in the Sports Feature Story category.
Sherman covers Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Wayzata and Edina for Sun Newspapers.
Sports Editor Jason Olson took first place in Sports Reporting for his work for the Bloomington/Richfield Sun Current. He also placed second for Sports Story for his article titled “Pound for Sound: Wang’s goal lifts Jags over Eagles” in the the Bloomington/ Richfield Sun Current.
That story can be found at bit.ly/3X9uHDA.
Olson covers St. Louis Park, Bloomington and Richfield schools for Sun Newspapers.
Winners were announced in a ceremony Jan. 26 in Brooklyn Park.
Judging was conducted by members of the Kansas Press Association. Categories were divided into subgroups based on a publication’s circulation and frequency.
