Paige Bueckers
Hopkins High’s McDonalds All-American guard had 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Royals’ 93-81 girls basketball win Feb. 18 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Ben Dexheimer
Top-seeded Blake School won its Section 6AA boys hockey opener 9-1 over Hopkins Feb. 20 with Dexheimer scoring a hat trick.
John Henry
Eden Prairie High’s boys basketball team remained undefeated (24-0) with Henry scoring 29 points Feb. 18 in a 78-64 victory over Minnehaha Academy. Henry added 32 points in a 103-66 win over St. Michael-Albertville Feb. 21.
John Mittelstadt
Eden Prairie’s boys hockey captain had three assists as the Eagles won their Section 2AA playoff opener 4-1 over Shakopee Feb. 20 at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Maya Nnaji
Hopkins High’s 6-4 sophomore center scored 30 points Feb. 18 in a 93-81 girls basketball victory over St. Michael-Albertville at the STMA gym. She had 30 more points in a 77-49 victory over Minnetonka Feb. 21.
Brandon Shantz
Minnetonka High’s boys hockey goalie made 14 saves to earn a 3-0 playoff shutout Feb. 20 at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center.
Cameron Steele
Steele’s 39 points keyed Minnetonka’s efforts in a 70-68 Lake Conference boys basketball loss to Hopkins Feb. 21.
Kerwin Walton
Hopkins High’s 6-5 senior guard scored 20 points Feb. 18 in the Royals’ 73-55 win over St. Michael-Albertville in a boys basketball game at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Walton scored 31 points Feb. 21 in a 70-68 win over the Minnetonka Skippers.
Desiree Ware
The Minnetonka High girls basketball guard scored 14 points during a 49-47 win over Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.