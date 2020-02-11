Destinee Bursch
Bursch delivered 23 points in the Eden Prairie High girls basketball team’s 84-74 victory over second-ranked Wayzata Feb. 4.
Emma Dasovich
Dasovich, a 6-1 eighth-grade forward, led the Minnetonka High girls basketball team to a 55-49 win over Edina Feb. 4 by scoring 15 points.
Drake Dobbs
Dobbs, who recently became Eden Prairie High’s all-time leading boys basketball scorer, added 29 points to his career total in an 88-81 victory over Lake Conference rival Wayzata Feb. 4.
Caleb Dunnewind
The Hopkins High senior boys Nordic captain is going to state after finishing fourth in the Section 6 Meet Feb. 6.
Hopkins Skiers
The Hopkins Nordic girls skiing team won a state berth by finishing second in the Section 6 Meet Feb. 6 at Theodore Wirth Park. Royals Sydney Drevlow, Lauren Munger and Elsa Bergman placed fifth, sixth and seventh.
John Henry
The Eden Prairie senior guard set an all-time school record for three-pointers in a game, when he hit 10 of them Feb. 8 in a 79-61 win over Cambridge-Isanti. Henry finished with 32 points.
Austin Hunter
Hunter, a junior on the Minnetonka High Nordic boys skiing team, qualified for the State Meet from Section 2 Feb. 3.
Hopkins Forwards
Hopkins High boys hockey forwards Jake Renier and Louis DiGiulio each had a goal and an assist in the Royals’ 6-3 win over Minnehaha Academy Feb. 6.
Cameron Steele
Steele, Minnetonka’s 6-8 senior forward, scored 22 points during the Skippers’ 78-77 Lake Conference boys basketball loss to Edina Feb. 4 at Edina High Activity Center.
