Minneapolis-based construction company Kraus-Anderson has begun multiple projects for Robbinsdale Area Schools. Designed by LSE Architects, the $24.1-million project includes interior and exterior upgrades at five schools. Construction is expected to be completed in time for the beginning of classes in the fall.
At School of Engineering and Arts in Golden Valley, a $14.7 million, 44,000-square-foot remodel will feature HVAC upgrades; interior improvements and exterior renovations; and roofing.
Approximately $3.7 million is being invested into Robbinsdale Middle School in Robbinsdale with 257,000-square-foot upgrades, including a new asphalt surface; exterior renovations and roofing; HVAC and plumbing improvements; new lighting; and fire alarm and mass notification system.
Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth is receiving $2.9 million, 373,000-square-foot improvements include a new asphalt surface; exterior renovations and roofing; HVAC upgrades; shop area renovations and emergency lighting.
Plymouth Middle School in Plymouth will receive $1.4 million, 209,000-square-foot improvements include a new asphalt surface; restrooms; fire alarm and mass notification system; HVAC upgrades and exterior renovations.
Finally, Northport Elementary School in Brooklyn Center is slated for $1.3 million, 80,000-square-foot improvements including a new asphalt surface and site improvements; receptacle replacement; exterior renovations and roofing; new lighting and fire alarm systems; and mass-notification system.
