St. Louis Park City Council candidate Sue Budd launched her Ward 3 campaign Sept 7 at Oak Hill Park.
Joined by many friends and supporters, Budd kicked off by saying, “I believe people in St. Louis Park, no matter our differences, want pretty similar things – a safe place to call home, a community that helps sustain the earth instead of harming it, and a neighborhood where all people are welcome regardless of race, religion or income. I am very inspired by the leadership St. Louis Park has taken in creating an equitable community, and I want to keep up the momentum.”
Councilmember Rachel Harris currently represents Ward 3 seat. Harris is not seeking reelection.
Budd has lived in St. Louis Park for her entire adult life. For the past 10 years, she has worked in racial equity and community organizing. An ISAIAH team she helped create in St. Louis Park has advanced affordable housing projects, supported renter’s rights and explored a collaboration with the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, the St. Louis Park School District and the St. Louis Park police. The team has asked county, state and city officials questions about creating a multiracial democracy in public forums.
Budd said of her vision, “I want to help St. Louis Park, as a first-ring suburb, continue to innovate and be a model for other cities in the metro area as we strive to build a caring economy and a community where all people can thrive.”
For more information about Budd’s campaign, visit suebuddforslp.com.
