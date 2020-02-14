Cheri Sudit, of Minnetonka, has announced that she is a candidate for the Hennepin County Commissioner seat in District 6.
The seat is being vacated by Commissioner Jan Callison, of Minnetonka, who is not running for re-election.
The district includes Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.
“As a longtime member of this community, I believe it is both a responsibility and an opportunity to combine my extensive years of county experience and my deep roots in this community to pursue this seat. An opportunity to give back to a community that has given my family and me so much does not come along often, and I am thrilled to announce my candidacy,” Sudit said.
Sudit has served an Assistant Hennepin County Attorney for 30 years. She has provided legal advice, training and representation to every department throughout the county and Hennepin Healthcare Services (aka HCMC).
She grew up in Edina and has lived her entire adult life in Minnetonka with her husband, Michael. Their children attended the Hopkins School District.
“The position of Hennepin County Commissioner is a non-partisan position, and that is how I am planning on running my campaign. That means no matter your party affiliation, you can feel confident that I will represent all voices in the community,” Sudit added. “Issues that are of particular importance to me are safety in our homes and our community, a fair and equitable justice system, and preserving, protecting, and improving our community’s precious natural resources.”
Info: CheriSudit.com, cheri@cherisudit.com andfacebook.com/cherisuditforcommissioner
