As part of Beth El Synagogue’s Heroes Among Us Series, Daniel J. Jones will offer his take on the spirit of service, integrity and honor and the preservation of morality and humanity 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the synagogue, 5225 Barry St. W. in St. Louis Park.
Jones’ story serves as a reminder of the importance of Congressional oversight and the need to challenge those that try to degrade morality in the world, according to organizers.
Jones is a former United States Senate investigator who led an investigation into the CIA’s use of torture in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Jones is the founder and president of Advance Democracy Inc., a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that conducts public interest investigations around the world. Jones is also the founder of The Penn Quarter Group, a research and investigative advisory headquartered in Washington, D.C. Jones is a former Teach For America Corps member, a fellow at Harvard’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy and a member of the Board of Advocates for Human Rights First.
As a staff member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Jones led, managed and served as the chief investigator of several prominent inquiries, including the largest investigative review in U.S. Senate history, “The Committee Study of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Detention and Interrogation Program” (also known as “The Senate Torture Report”). In December 2007, the committee initiated an investigation into the CIA’s destruction of videotapes depicting the interrogations of CIA detainees at secret “black sites” prisons. On March 5, 2009, the Committee voted 14-1 to launch a broader investigation into the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program.
The late Sen. John McCain noted at the time that The Senate Torture Report “is a thorough and thoughtful study of practices that I believe not only failed their purpose – to secure actionable intelligence to prevent further attacks on the US and our allies – but actually damaged our security interests, as well as our reputation as a force for good in the world.”
Based on more than 6.3 million pages of classified documents, the investigation was described by the Los Angeles Times as the “most extensive review of U.S. intelligence-gathering tactics in generations.” Jones’ investigative work is the subject of the movie “The Report” in which he is portrayed by Adam Driver. The film was directed by Minnesota native Scott Burns.
Tickets and more information about “The Report – An Evening with Daniel Jones” are available online at besyn.org/the-report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.