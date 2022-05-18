St. Michael-Albertville High School senior Haley Roth, center, is the winner of the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daugthers of the American Revolution Scholarship. Pictured with Roth are DAR Regent Gigi Hickey, left, and DAR Chair Teresa Anderson.(Submitted photo)
Middle school students were invited to compete in the Daughters of the Revolution essay competition by composing pieces inspired by the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Wayzata West Middle School student Rayhan Mohammad was awarded first place at the Minnesota state level for grade 8, and Wayzata Central Middle School student Anish Kommalapati was awarded first place at the chapter level for grade 6.
The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the winners of its 2022 student competitions. The DAR honors top students with awards that recognize their potential as future leaders through their dedication to student leadership, community service, academic accomplishments and passion for American history.
Middle school students were invited to compete in the DAR essay competition by composing pieces inspired by the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Wayzata West Middle School student Rayhan Mohammad was awarded first place at the Minnesota state level for grade 8, and Wayzata Central Middle School student Anish Kommalapati was awarded first place at the chapter level for grade 6.
In their essays, the students explored the history of the Arlington Cemetery monument designed to bring comfort to those who have lost loved ones in war. They researched casualty figures of America’s major conflicts and wrote essays that brought to life the grief experienced by a fallen hero’s family. Both students were recognized for their accomplishments at recent state and chapter DAR events.
St. Michael-Albertville High School senior Haley Roth is the winner of the Lake Minnetonka Chapter DAR Scholarship. The student plans to attend the University of Minnesota this fall to major in dental hygiene and minor in psychology and piano performance, stating that her goal is to “learn how to improve the world around me and help others care for themselves.”
Roth received varsity letters for band, choir and Business Professionals of America and serves as president of her class church group as well as treasurer of the Children of the American Revolution. She is also a third generation DAR member and as a descendant of many patriots and a suffragette, she says she is “so grateful to live in a country that allows women to be educated, speak our minds, vote and work in any field we choose.”
