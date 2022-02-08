Ohio Wesleyan University student Anna duSaire, a senior who hails from St. Louis Park, is receiving a university-funded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Grant to create a documentary film that explores the sense of belonging felt by the university’s students of color.
“I wanted to create something that gives BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) students the opportunity to share what it’s been like for them to attend OWU without being interrupted or questioned,” said duSaire in a statement. “I decided to focus on the idea of ‘belonging’ specifically, because I think everyone wants to feel like they belong in the spaces they operate and exist in.”
A sociology/anthropology and politics and government double-major and social justice minor, duSaire plans to debut her documentary in April and to survey the audience before and after they view the 10-minute film.
“I hope people reflect on the stories and experiences they hear in the film and think about how they are similar and different from their own experience at or perception of OWU,” said duSaire, a member and previous vice president of the university’s Black Student Union. “I also hope folks think critically about ‘belonging’ – what it means, what it looks and feels like, how a ‘sense of belonging’ is achieved, what it means to have a ‘sense of belonging’ in a space. I want to get people to absorb, reflect, and think.”
Dawn Chisebe, the university’s chief diversity officer, is mentoring duSaire on the process of planning and producing the oral-history documentary while Elaine Chun, multimedia technology services manager, is helping her learn to use filmmaking equipment. In addition to earning a grant, duSaire also has been awarded a Wesleyan Council on Student Affairs Initiatives Grant to support her project.
After she graduates in May, duSaire plans to follow a path that “will allow me to continue to challenge myself and those around me, while furthering my understanding of sociology.”
