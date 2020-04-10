Kabao Yang, of Minnetonka, has earned an Excellence in Leadership Award at St. Cloud State University.
Yang is majoring in communication arts and literature and is one of 25 award recipients from three U.S. states and six countries. The winners will be honored via a virtual banquet video this April.
The awards are a St. Cloud State tradition dating back to 1988 and recognize outstanding graduating students for their campus leadership, community service and academic contributions to the university.
Awards are usually presented at a formal banquet each spring, but the in-person event was canceled due to the campus response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff members. Winners will receive their engraved medallion, certificate and a copy of the program book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.