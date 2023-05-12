a211CO_DAR.jpg

The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2023 student essay competition. The winners include, from left, Wayzata West Middle School Shriya Singh, Wayzata West Middle School student Anish Kommalapati and North Woods Elementary student Madelyn Checketts. Standing with the students is DAR American History Chair Teresa Anderson. (Submitted photo)

The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2023 student essay competition. The DAR honors top students with awards that recognize their potential as future leaders through their writing skills and passion for American history.

Students were invited this year to imagine themselves as a delegate to the Second Continental Congress during the Revolutionary War and write about their experience shaping the direction of the new United States of America. 

