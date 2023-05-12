The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2023 student essay competition. The winners include, from left, Wayzata West Middle School Shriya Singh, Wayzata West Middle School student Anish Kommalapati and North Woods Elementary student Madelyn Checketts. Standing with the students is DAR American History Chair Teresa Anderson.(Submitted photo)
The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2023 student essay competition. The DAR honors top students with awards that recognize their potential as future leaders through their writing skills and passion for American history.
Students were invited this year to imagine themselves as a delegate to the Second Continental Congress during the Revolutionary War and write about their experience shaping the direction of the new United States of America.
Shriya Singh, an 8th grade student at Wayzata West Middle School, is the winner of the DAR Student Excellence in History Award. Shriya’s essay explores how the unity of the thirteen colonies around the ideas of equality and liberty was key to earning their independence from Great Britain. She enjoyed learning about the role of women in the American Revolution.
“Women spearheaded volunteer organizations to sew uniforms, make bullets and raise funds for the war efforts,” Singh said.
Anish Kommalapati, a student at Wayzata West Middle School, is the Lake Minnetonka Chapter DAR’s first-place essay winner at the seventh grade level.
“There were many brilliant people working behind the scenes during the history of the American Revolution and it is important to give these people the credit they deserve,” Kommalapati said, adding that America “has thrived because it learned from the past and must continue to do so in order to grow.”
North Woods Elementary student Madelyn Checketts is the Lake Minnetonka Chapter DAR and Minnesota State DAR’s first-place essay winner at the fifth grade level.
“Every one of us should know what and who came before us,” Checketts said. “We know not to repeat all the wrong things we did, but we know that we can repeat the good deeds we learn about.”
The Lake Minnetonka Chapter DAR is also honoring St. Michael-Albertville Middle School teacher Blair Huggins with an Outstanding American History Teacher award.
Huggins teaches seventh grade social studies and is well-known and treasured by students and parents for the creative ways he brings history to life. His classroom is decorated with American history objects and his lessons are animated by creative technology. He even dresses up as Abraham Lincoln to teach his students about leadership during the American Civil War.
In addition to his award, the chapter has purchased books for Huggins’ classroom.
“The DAR admires the talents of history teachers like Mr. Huggins who are able to excite students about American history,” said Lake Minnetonka Chapter DAR American History Chair Teresa Anderson.
