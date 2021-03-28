Two local chapters of the Indivisible organization – Plymouth Area Indivisible and Indivisible MN03 - will host a rally to stop the construction of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the intersection of Cartway Lane and Plymouth Road in Minnetonka. The event will be co-sponsored by ISAIAH MN and West Metro Climate Initiative.
The protesters will be masked and socially distanced. Line 3 is a 1,097-mile crude oil pipeline that brings tar sands oil in Alberta, Canada, to the United States through North Dakota, northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The goal of Indivisible activists is to draw their representatives’ attention and are hopeful that they will relay the message to President Biden and ask him to Stop Line 3.
“As the world is shifting away from fossil fuels, projects like Line 3 are taking America back several years and putting Minnesotans and our land, water, and wildlife at risk” said Kimberly Wilburn, the leader of Indivisible’s local group effort. “This is the time for leaders from Minnesota at the national level to show courage and leadership in putting pressure on President Biden to do the right thing. Future generations will be forever grateful to them for it.”
Plymouth Area Indivisible is an group serving Minnetonka, Plymouth and nearby communities. Indivisible MN03 operates in Congressional District 3. They are grassroots groups of people committed to encouraging civic engagement in the community and to hold representatives accountable in passing progressive and inclusive policies on local, state and national levels. They are nonpartisan, and the members cross the political spectrum.
