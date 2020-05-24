Ruby Stillman, a senior at St. Louis Park High School, has been named the school’s 2020 recipient of the Rose Rees Peace Award. This award, given by the National Council of Jewish Women Minnesota, honors exceptional high school seniors who have demonstrated a special interest in and commitment to international relations and world peace.
“I’ve always been a passionate person interested in social justice and learning how to best overcome the many inequities in this world,” Stillman said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work on issues such as gun control and voter registration with the help of the city’s leadership and the social activism club at school that I co-lead. I look forward to continuing these efforts as I move on to college and beyond.”
At St. Louis Park High School, Stillman is involved in the theater program, including serving as president of the Thespian Society for one year; she is a member and co-leader of ACT (Achieving Change Together); she has been a staff member of Echo, the student-led newspaper since 2017; she has participated in the Intersectional Feminism Club; is a member of the National Honors Society; and is a member of the journalism honor society Quill and Scroll.
“I feel extremely grateful towards all of my teachers and mentors throughout my 13 years within St. Louis Park Public Schools,” Stillman said “The wisdom and resources they have imparted to me are invaluable. Notably, I have been able to form great connections with many of the teachers in the science department at the High School. I deeply respect their devotion to engaging students and their balanced lighthearted demeanor.”
Stillman is a staff photographer for jGirls Magazine – an online publication with all content written and curated by Jewish teenage girls. She is active in her synagogue’s youth program at Adath Jeshuran Congregation, and has performed as a dancer at the Minneapolis Performing Arts Center since 2016.
Stillman plans to attend Emory University in Atlanta, where she plans to study public health and Spanish.
