Stevie Ray will be the guest storyteller 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane.

Ray is an improv comedian, corporate communication consultant and co-founder of The Stevie Ray Comedy Club. In addition to entertaining audiences, he and his troop have used humor in an effort to improve communication within organizations, help physicians approach patients about their end of life and teach real-world skills to those in need. He will tell stories from his book, “The Birth, Life and Sometimes Death of a Comedian.”

After telling his stories, attendees may tell their stories.

This event is free and no registration is required to attend.

Info: Frank Freedman, 952-593-5541

