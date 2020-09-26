The Second Annual STEP Up Breakfast will be conducted through Zoom 7:30-8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will be the featured speaker at the breakfast. Flanagan grew up in St. Louis Park and calls the city home today. She will speak to the impact organizations like STEP have on the community. Other speakers will include Terry Johnson, who will talk about how STEP helped him stabilize his life, and Derek Reise, STEP’s executive director.

Reise said, “We are honored to have St. Louis Park’s own Peggy Flanagan to join us. The Lieutenant-Governor always speaks very eloquently on STEP’s mission and the need to build caring and strong communities.”

STEP is the St. Louis Park community food shelf and social service agency. Its mission is to identify, address and respond to the critical and emergency needs of residents. In addition to responding to basic needs, STEP’s social workers provide support and expertise.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required in advance. For registration, visit stepslp.org.

