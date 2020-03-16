The St. Louis Park Emergency Program is seeking additional food donations and is suspending its Clothing Closet program amid the coronavirus.
“In anticipation of significant disruption to the community in response to the coronavirus pandemic, STEP has made preparations in to ensure our mission can continue in a safe and responsible way,” according to the organization’s March 13 statement. “STEP’s priority will be to ensure neighbors retain access to food and to minimize risk of community transmission. To that end, STEP has been securing additional food. Plans have been established to respond to staff or volunteer shortages and neighbors not being able to physically leave their homes.”
STEP is suspending the clothing program indefinitely as it prioritizes its food shelf and seeks to minimize transmission of the coronavirus, according to the nonprofit.
“STEP is not accepting clothing donations until further notice,” the statement says.
The nonprofit is seeking increased community support.
“Spring is traditionally a slow time for food and financial donations, but the need is anticipated to increase,” the statement explains.
It advises that people donate food, money that can be used to support operations and bulk purchases or make purchases based on STEP’s Amazon Wish List, available at a.co/67gwOOD.
In particular, STEP seeks donations of canned tuna, canned chicken, cereal, beans, rice, jelly, canned soups and toilet paper.
The statement concludes, “At this point of time, STEP believes it has the volunteer capacity to respond to the community need. If that changes, STEP may put out a call for additional assistance.”
Info: stepslp.org
