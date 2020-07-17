The St. Louis Park Emergency Program is registering students residing in St. Louis Park for its Back to School Program through Friday, Aug. 14.
Students entering kindergarten through grade 12 in need of school supplies or backpacks will be served. This community effort provides needed supplies to nearly 500 students each year.
Parents and guardians must register the student ahead of time either online or via phone. Registrations will be accepted online though Aug. 14 at bit.ly/SLPBTS2020. Registrations can be made by calling STEP at 952-925-4899 through Aug. 14 during business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 12:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 8-11 a.m. Fridays. STEP is not accepting any in-person visits to its building for the foreseeable future.
STEP is accepting new school supply donations or financial donations for the program. Details on donation needs, including links to Amazon and Target wish lists, can be found on STEP’s website, stepslp.org.
STEP in Steel Toe
The annual STEP in Steel Toe event is back for a fifth year, but will be different. To prioritize the health and safety of the community, the event will be conducted virtually through Zoom.
A ticket price of $30 will include a full growler of a Steel Toe Brewing beer of choice. Participants will be able to keep the growler for future use or return it for a $5 deposit refund.
Citizens Independent Bank is sponsoring the event, which is set 5-6 p.m. Friday, July 24. The event will feature an update and celebration of STEP. This event supports STEP’s homelessness prevention efforts, which has seen a significant increase in need due to high unemployment.
Tickets can be purchased online via stepslp.org. Participants will be able to present an emailed confirmation to Steel Toe Thursday, July 23, or Friday, July 24, to pick up a filled growler.
Derek Reise, STEP’s executive director, said, “We were committed to find away to keep this favorite event going despite the pandemic.”
