In November, the St. Louis Park Emergency Program recognized Citizens Independent Bank as its Outstanding Community Partner for 2020.
The St. Louis Park Emergency Program, also known as STEP, responds to basic needs of residents experiencing poverty or an economic crisis. STEP is an nonprofit that relies on the majority of financial support coming from the community.
STEP Executive Director Derek Reise said, “The community is interwoven into everything that STEP does. We would not be able to serve our mission if it were not for the community partnerships that fuel STEP. I am happy to celebrate STEP’s 2020 Outstanding Community Partner, Citizens Independent Bank.”
Citizens Independent Bank is headquartered in St. Louis Park and has a 70-year history serving the community. STEP has been serving residents for 45 years. STEP has benefited from the support of Citizens Independent Bank for most of its history.
Citizens Independent Bank is STEP’s bank.
Reise said, “They have ably served STEP’s banking needs for decades and they always go above and beyond. It was so very valuable for STEP to rely on Citizens for the Paycheck Protection Program loan in the beginning of the pandemic, despite the chaos and confusion of the hastily constructed federal program. While there were reports of national banks of neglecting their smaller customers who desperately needed to access funds to stay open, STEP was confident that CIB would do whatever they could to serve STEP. Because they are part of the community, they understood the importance of preventing layoffs at STEP at the very time our mission was the most vital.”
The bank has long sponsored STEP events, including Empty Bowls and the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. Each year, bank staff members have hosted a free community shred day that serves as a food drive for STEP. Their employees volunteer and donate personally to STEP.
Reise concluded, “We appreciate Citizens Independent Bank for the many ways it has supported residents through STEP.”
Info: stepslp.org
