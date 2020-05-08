In response to the increased need to pick up and deliver groceries to neighbors in need during the pandemic, STEP recently purchased a cargo van. The vehicle was made possible thanks to the timely response of community leaders.
The van’s cost was completely covered by the St. Louis Park Community and Youth Development Fund, Luther Auto, St. Louis Park Rotary Foundation and St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary Foundation.
“When there is a need, this community responds,” said Derek Reise, executive director of STEP. “So far, STEP has been able to respond to the rapidly changing conditions in order to continue to provide food to any resident in need. We have been able to do this thanks to the generous and decisive action of donors.”
STEP officials have observed an increase in need to make food deliveries and provide for safe transportation of donated items. The expectation is that there will be an elevated need because of the pandemic and economic downturn for the next couple of years.
Previously, STEP relied on volunteers’ personal vehicles and an arrangement with Reddy Rents to transport food for neighbors.
To support the work of hunger reduction, Reddy Rents provided a cargo van to STEP four mornings a week at a significant discount. That arrangement was essential for STEP to bridge the need until it obtained its own vehicle. Reise said, “STEP’s impact on thousands of neighbors is made bigger with assistance from generous local businesses like Reddy Rents. STEP thanks Reddy Rents for the years of support!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.