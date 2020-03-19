The St. Louis Park Emergency Program announced a campaign to raise funds to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“STEP is responding to significant challenges and increased community needs in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the nonprofit announced in a March 17 statement. “We have already experienced a fundraising shortfall due to cancelling events and other pandemic related responses. STEP is ramping up its food program and preparing for an increase in house stabilization programs. Between the shortfall and additional needs, STEP must raise $120,000 in the coming weeks in order to robustly respond to neighbors’ needs.”
The organization has made preparations to ensure its mission can continue in a safe and responsible way in anticipation of significant disruption to the community, according to the statement. The nonprofit typically distributes about 600,000 pounds of food to people in need, equal to about a half a million meals.
“STEP is well positioned to respond to the current crisis,” the statement says. “By joining with STEP, community members support the most efficient and equitable distribution of food to neighbors in need.”
The nonprofit’s goal will be to ensure that people have access to food while minimizing the risk of transmission of the virus.
“To that end, STEP has been sourcing additional food,” the statement says. “Plans have been established to respond to staff or volunteer shortages and neighbors not being able to physically leave their homes.”
The nonprofit currently has enough staff in place and is not currently seeking any more volunteers.
“In order to promote social distancing, we are operating with as few people as possible,” the statement explains.
St. Louis Park residents who need food must call the nonprofit ahead of time at 952-952-4899 during regular business hours. Clients who arrange appointments can either shop at the food shelf or pick up prepackaged bags outside the building.
“STEP anticipates it will need to convert to a pick-up only system eventually,” the website says.
Individuals who are unable to pick up food themselves due to illness or other barriers can call to discuss the problem with a social worker.
Although the building will only be open to staff members and clients with appointments, STEP plans to continue to keep its hours the same as usual. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
St. Louis Park residents in need can access the food shelf twice a month. The nonprofit verifies residency during phone calls. Residents of other cities can find a food shelf that serves them by calling 1-888-711-1151 or visiting hungersolutions.org/find-help.
STEP is prioritizing distribution of food that is designed to last two weeks, although it will still distribute milk, eggs, meat and bread if they are available. The nonprofit may also provide pet food, toilet paper, diapers and feminine hygiene products if they are available.
Individuals seeking to talk to a social worker or to find emergency assistance to maintain housing may have to leave voicemail, which STEP staff members will return when they are able to do so. The nonprofit’s website encourages workers who have been affected by the virus, through hours that have been reduced or eliminated or by exposure to the virus, to apply for the state’s unemployment insurance program directly at uimn.org. More information is available at mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/workers.
STEP suspended its Clothing Closet program as it prioritizes food distribution and seeks to minimize transmission of the virus. STEP also suspended rides to medical appointments until the end of March.
“STEP is seeking to minimize the number of people who are at our site and who have contact with neighbors we serve,” the nonprofit explained. “If a need for volunteers develops, STEP will communicate the need for healthy, low-risk volunteers.”
The organization is most in need of financial donations, which can be made by visiting stepslp.org.
“STEP can cost-effectively source key food items through our food bank and retail partners,” the website states.
Individuals can drop off food donations at the red door facing the alley at STEP’s building during regular hours.
“Please do not come through the front door,” the website says.
Food donations will be quarantined in an area of STEP’s warehouse.
Residents can donate food at bins in St. Louis Park Cub Foods stores as well.
During a St. Louis Park City Council briefing on the virus March 16, several council members expressed support for the city to help STEP financially. City Manager Tom Harmening said he would have to discuss the possibility with STEP leadership and review legal considerations.
During the council briefing, St. Louis Park Fire Chief Steve Koering noted that Minnesota is known for its volunteerism but said the safety of residents is key.
“Right now, my guidance to everyone who calls and wants to help is the best way you can help is to wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick and manage social distancing so that you’re healthy when we need you,” Koering said.
Mayor Jake Spano encouraged residents to donate to nonprofits in St. Louis Park in an open letter.
“Our friends and partners at STEP, Wayside Recovery Center, Perspectives and many other community organizations are going to need your help and support over the next months now more than ever,” Spano wrote. “Experience has shown that in times of stress, donations go down while the needs skyrocket. If you’re looking for a way to help while still physical distancing, consider giving to an organization that helps those in need.”
