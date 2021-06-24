Camille Stein of Eden Prairie received the Jean Bloomquist McBath Memorial Production Award in Studio Theatre from the Knox College Theatre Department at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
Stein holds a major in theatre and is a member of the Class of 2021.
Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Illinois.
