Marianne Stebbins, of Mound, has announced her candidacy for the Minnesota House District 33B seat. She is seeking the Republican endorsement.
“I’ve organized a successful statewide grassroots movement in Minnesota based on the principles of liberty and freedom,” stated Stebbins. “This campaign will be a large grassroots movement to retake a strong Republican district that we must win.”
Her passion in politics is school choice. She aims to advance legislation that allows parents to have the financial ability to choose the best education for their children. Stebbins’ children attend Holy Family.
More information can be found by visiting stebbinsforhouse.com.
