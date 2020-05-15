The St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts will host a stay-at-home open mic poetry jam at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, on Zoom.

This open mic reading will focus on how writing and poetry have helped artists stay in balance while at home. Poets are asked to read the verse they have recently written or share an old poem or a favorite that they have turned to in these times. All readers are welcome.

Register and get more information at eventbrite.com/e/stay-at-home-open-mic-poetry-jam-2-tickets-104157297280 or slpfota.org.

