To the Editor:
To people protesting stay-at-home orders, please, do your part.
I’m sorry if you’re out of work, or you have to educate your children at home. If that’s the case, ask for help. You’re entitled to unemployment insurance, small business loans and other assistance, use it, you’ve already paid the taxes that pay for it. That is why it’s there. Most banks and landlords are stepping up and offering help where they can, ask for it.
I get the feeling that if it were April 1942 instead of April 2020 your tribe would be hoarding gasoline and silk stockings and demanding GM build 1943 model Cadillacs instead of tanks.
If waving flags in front of the governor’s home means you love this country, do your part and stay home. “We’re all in this together” isn’t an advertising slogan. It is the truth.
This will be over at some point. For the sake of your parents, children, health care workers and everyone in this state and country, help us to prevent overrunning the healthcare system until a cure or solution is achieved. It is that simple.
Gary DeVaan
Hopkins
