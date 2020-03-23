St. Louis Park’s mayor and council declared a peacetime emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a briefing on the virus March 16, Mayor Jake Spano declared the emergency. The City Council added the issue to the agenda of its meeting after the briefing and declared an extension of the emergency beyond the three days Spano could authorize such a declaration.
The declaration of a local emergency invokes the parts of the city’s disaster plan that relate to pandemics. The declaration allows the city to circumvent some laws that could hinder its response.
According to the council resolution, the city manager and other city officials are authorized “to take other appropriate emergency actions directed or recommended by federal and state government or health organizations, or deemed necessary by City emergency management authorities, including those otherwise inconsistent with established laws, policies and procedures, as determined to protect the public health, safety and welfare.”
Similarly, the mayor’s declaration said, “To the extent that normal state laws and city policies and procedures impede an efficient response or compliance with federal and state directives or recommendations the City Manager, Emergency Manager Director, and designees are hereby authorized to suspend compliance with those laws, policies and procedures” according to an emergency declaration by Gov. Tim Walz and a state law “and to take those actions deemed necessary to protect the public health and safety.”
As an example, Spano said the declaration would give the city manager the ability to take two bids or one bid on a project for which the law would ordinarily require four bids.
During the briefing – in which council members sat spaced out at the dais and a separate table while city staff members spoke from another table – City Attorney Soren Mattick referenced rules relating to how governments enter into contracts.
“What this is is a recognition that, look, because of the nature of the emergency, we may not be able to follow the letter of law in all of those items,” Mattick said. “It’s not an excuse to ignore those things, but there are times where just speed demands that we just enter into certain contracts.”
City managers in Minnesota already had the authority to make financial decisions of up $175,000 without council approval, City Manager Tom Harmening indicated. After Councilmember Anne Mavity asked about notification for council members of his decisions under the new authority, Harmening assured council members, “I will definitely be communicating with you. I don’t want to do anything that would cause a problem.”
The declaration could help the city gain reimbursement for disaster-related costs in the future, Fire Chief Steve Koering said.
He noted that city officials do not know how many cases of COVID-19 exist in St. Louis Park since the Minnesota Department of Health has reported incidents by county rather than by city.
“If we had significant community spread within the city of St. Louis Park, that would be an immediate call for further action,” he said.
Police Chief Mike Harcey said his department has been evaluating its response to calls given that police staff are not immune to sickness. The department has been taking many non-emergency reports over the phone. In the event of a more dire emergency, he indicated the department may not respond to some calls, such as residential alarms.
“If and when we had to do that, we would have to communicate that very closely with the community so they understand what we’re going to be able to respond to and what we will not be able to respond to,” Harcey said. “The priority would be toward in-progress calls and calls of violence. Obviously, we’re going to respond to all of those things.”
In one of the first major decisions after the briefing, City Hall, the municipal service center, fire stations and the police station closed to the public March 18-27. The St. Louis Park Recreation Center, the Recreation Outdoor Center and the Westwood Hills Nature Center Interpretive Building had already closed through March 27. Separately, the St. Louis Park Library closed through Monday, April 6.
During the closure of city buildings to the public, residents can still contact staff by phone and email. A directory is available at stlouispark.org/government/staff-directory. Most city services are continuing, although the city is reducing or putting off some work that is considered nonessential, such as routine rental licensing inspections.
Council members also discussed the ability to conduct meetings remotely, as state law allows during a pandemic.
Mattick said, “If we go down that road and that’s how we hold meetings, we’re going to want to make it clear, City Hall will be closed. We’re still going to have our meeting. Here’s how you can access and watch our meetings. As long as we do that, we’ll be in compliance with the law.”
Harmening asked Mattick whether the city would be required to allow people to comment on issues by email or Facebook or another method during virtual meetings.
Mattick responded, “It’s unsettled right now.”
He said city staff members would have to consider what the technology would allow as far as public participation while noting that the remote meetings would be intended to simulate actual meetings as much as possible.
In the meantime, council members came to a consensus not to meet for a study session March 23. The council had planned to discuss the city’s crime-free, drug-free rental housing ordinance with a workgroup, but council members expressed concern about such a large gathering at City Hall. Instead, the council received a written report with additional information about the workgroup’s recommendations.
Further information about the city’s response to the virus is available at stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus.
