A state grant will help St. Louis Park redevelop a commercial project near the planned Beltline Station.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development provided more than $418,500 in cleanup funds to the St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority for the work on a 7-acre site contaminated with trichloroethene, a volatile, human-made chemical used as an industrial solvent.
The property along the Southwest Light Rail Transit line under construction historically had been occupied by a machine shop, factory and commercial building. Plans call for it to be redeveloped into three buildings with 23,000 square feet of commercial space, 401 residential units and a large parking garage.
The project is anticipated to create 91 jobs and increase the tax base by more than $1.6 million. The developer, Sherman Development Associates, will provide matching funds.
The project is still under city consideration. The St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority entered into an agreement with the developer in 2018 to develop the project. After conducting an Environmental Assessment Worksheet last year, St. Louis Park officials declared that an Environmental Impact Statement did not need to be conducted in addition to the worksheet.
The state announced the funds as part of a round of grants totaling $1.56 million for eight contaminated sites in seven cities.
DEED’s Contamination Cleanup Grants cover up to 75% of the costs to remove contamination at approved polluted sites. The remaining costs are covered by cities and counties, other units of local government, and private landowners and developers. Grants are also awarded for contaminant investigation and response action plan development.
