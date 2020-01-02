Susan Brower, Minnesota’s state demographer, will speak on “Implications of the 2020 Census for Minnesota” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the City Council Chambers at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
The nonpartisan Minnesota Citizens for Clean Elections is sponsoring the event. There is no cost for admission.
“A prerequisite for fair elections is an accurate population count followed by equitable reapportionment of congressional and legislative districts,” said George Beck, the sponsoring organization’s chair. “Nobody in Minnesota better understands the potential and implications of the 2020 census for the next decade than Susan Brower.”
As the state’s demographer for eight years, Brower has traveled the state talking with Minnesotans about new social and economic realities accompanying population changes. As well as gathering its own demographic data, her office is working with the U.S. Census Bureau to ensure the fullest and most accurate count of Minnesota’s population in the 2020 census for purposes of congressional representation and redistricting.
Prior to joining the demographer’s office, Brower was a population researcher for the Wilder Foundation in St. Paul and at the University of Michigan’s Population Studies Center.
Minnesota Citizens for Clean Elections was founded to help strengthen democracy by seeking to limit big money in politics, eliminating dark money contributions, supporting public financing of campaigns and protecting the security and integrity of elections. The organization does not endorse or support candidates.
Info: cleanelectionsmn.org
