Sholom has been awarded a Minnesota Local State Partnership Grant by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The $42,000 grant will cover a certified nursing assistant course at both the St. Paul and St. Louis Park Sholom campuses and one trained medication aid course. The courses will be facilitated by a partnership with St. Paul College.

Sholom’s goal is for 24 certified nursing assistant students and 12 trained medication aid students to complete the courses and become potential employees at Sholom.

To learn more about this program, email training@sholom.com or call 651-328-2025. For a program application, visit sholom.com/about/education/sholom-cna-hha-training.html.

