(Submitted photo)
Eden Prairie-based Starkey Hearing Technologies decided to do more than send well wishes to the people of Australia dealing with the devastating bushfires. The Eden Prairie company is donating $5,000 each to The Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, Australia’s Red Cross disaster Relief and Recovery and the NSW Rural Fire Service. The $15,000 in total donations will support the diligent work being done to fight the Australian bushfires and protect wildlife. The Minnesota company also says it’s a show of solidarity with their team at Starkey’s New South Wales office and customers across the country. In an email to the Starkey Australia team, President Brandon Sawalich (pictured here with the yellow tie and standing with the Australian team) said, “Doing what’s right, acts of kindness and supporting people is the Starkey way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.