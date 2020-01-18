starkey

(Submitted photo)

Eden Prairie-based Starkey Hearing Technologies decided to do more than send well wishes to the people of Australia dealing with the devastating bushfires. The Eden Prairie company is donating $5,000 each to The Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, Australia’s Red Cross disaster Relief and Recovery and the NSW Rural Fire Service. The $15,000 in total donations will support the diligent work being done to fight the Australian bushfires and protect wildlife. The Minnesota company also says it’s a show of solidarity with their team at Starkey’s New South Wales office and customers across the country. In an email to the Starkey Australia team, President Brandon Sawalich (pictured here with the yellow tie and standing with the Australian team) said, “Doing what’s right, acts of kindness and supporting people is the Starkey way.”

