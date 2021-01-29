An Eden Prairie-based company has been honored with a CES 2021 Innovation Award at the recent Consumer Electronics Show, which was virtual.
Starkey received the designation because of the advanced capabilities of its Livio Edge AI hearing aid.
Mask Mode is the hearing aid’s latest feature, which lets users adjust the device with an app so they can hear people better with masks. Another feature uses AI and scans the user’s environment with the touch of a button to account for masks and social distancing in conversations. Both features have been critical during the pandemic since people with hearing loss heavily rely on lip reading in hard-to-hear situations.
For more information about the wards, visit trimurl.co/xmCLiJ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.