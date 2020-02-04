The Staring Lake sledding hill was closed Feb. 4 and will be closed until further notice due to icy conditions.
The 700-foot hill is open during winter months, depending on snow accumulation and weather. Bring your own plastic sleds. Sleds with metal runners, skis and snowboards are prohibited.
There is no tow rope at this facility, but you can warm up at the Staring Lake Park building between trips down the hill. The facility is supervised and the hill is lit during open hours.
The sledding hill is located on the north side of the building at 14800 Pioneer Trail.
When the hill is open, the hours are as follows:
• 4-8 p.m. Monday to Friday
• Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday
• 1-5 p.m. Sunday
While the sledding hill has been closed, the Staring Lake ski trails remain open.
Used as an off-leash dog area during the spring, summer and fall, this area serves as a beautiful place for cross country skiing in the winter. The trails are groomed by Eden Prairie High School after each significant snowfall and available weather permitting.
The trails are often used by the Eden Prairie High School Nordic ski team for both practices and ski meets.
Cold weather policy
For the safety of users and staff, sledding hills and ice rinks are closed when the wind chill drops to minus-20 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the weather report on KARE11 one hour before the scheduled opening.
The policy has been set for use of sledding hills and ice rinks during cold weather to conserve energy and also for the safety of the users and staff. On weekends, the rinks will open when the weather warms up.
For more information, contact the park building at 952-934-7120. Call the weather and information line at 952-949-8449, option 1.
