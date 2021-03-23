Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion, a grassroots group, will host a peaceful gathering “Stand Against Hate” in support of the Plymouth Asian community 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, outside of LifeTime Fitness, 3600 Plymouth Blvd.

The community is invited to attend.

The lead organizer is group member Tanwi Prigge.

