‘Stamp Out Hunger’ is May 13

The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold its 31st Annual “Stamp Out Hunger” drive on Saturday, May 13.
Locally, Eden Prairie letter carriers will collect much-needed food and personal care items donated by residents and transport them to PROP Food Shelf for distribution to people in crisis in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen.
According to a press release, through gifts from generous donors, PROP Food Shelf will provide the letter carriers with printed bags to distribute to area residents to use for the drive. Residents simply fill the bag with donated items and leave them by their mailbox. The letter carriers will do the rest.
Most needed items identified by PROP include high protein canned or bagged items, pasta and sauce, canned fruit, pancake mix and syrup, coffee, condiments and full-sized personal care items.
“We truly appreciate all donations of non-perishable, in-date and unopened items made to PROP Food Shelf through the ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive. Donations of these items help us to fill our shelves with high quality, nutritious food and personal care items needed by people on a daily basis,” said Jenifer Loon, PROP Food Shelf executive director.
PROP Food Shelf is supported by contributions from local businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools and individuals. For more information call 952-937-9120 or visit www.propfood.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.