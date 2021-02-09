the Very Young production of “Down on the Farm: A Lift-the-Flap Adventure.”
“Down on the Farm” is an interactive creation specifically created for ages 0-5 and provides an immersive experience based on the concept of lift-the-flap picture books. It will provide a unique creative opportunity to nurture the young child’s self-expression, social and emotional development, and problem-solving skills.
Stages Theatre Company’s project is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million selected during the first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.
“We (Stages Theatre Company) are incredibly grateful for the support and endorsement of the National Endowment for the Arts for our upcoming experiential production of Down on the Farm,” said Stages Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett. “Stages Theatre Company continues to innovate, engage and create theatre, even during the pandemic because our families are counting on us to provide this essential resource. Stages’ Theatre for the Very Young series has become a favorite for families of our youngest audience members, and Down on the Farm promises to be another inspired, creative outdoor experience. We can’t wait to share it with you this summer.”
Info: stagestheatre.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.