Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the return of the holiday performance of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical!” Based on the classic television special featuring all the characters and songs, this tale of misfits, flying reindeer and an abominable snow monster is scheduled to open Nov 18 and run through Dec. 27.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is directed by STC’s Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett. Tickets are on sale now.

