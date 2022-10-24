Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the return of the holiday performance of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical!” Based on the classic television special featuring all the characters and songs, this tale of misfits, flying reindeer and an abominable snow monster is scheduled to open Nov 18 and run through Dec. 27.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is directed by STC’s Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett. Tickets are on sale now.
Athan Fischer returns for his 15th STC production in the role of Rudolph.
Fischer said he feels ecstatic about bringing this role to life. He urges everyone to “come see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical because it has all of the iconic songs and scenes from the movie, but with more of a Broadway flare to them, which makes it a perfect holiday show for everyone to enjoy.”
Accessible performances: pay what you can performance (Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.), ASL interpreted performance (Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.), audio described performance (Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.) and sensory friendly performance (Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.).
To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the box office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.. Tickets are $25 for adults; $21 for seniors (60+); $18 for children/students (ages 2-17). Discount pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.
Based on the animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks. Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks. Script Adaptation by Robert Penola. Originally produced, directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. Arrangements by Timothy Splain. Orchestrations by William C. White.
