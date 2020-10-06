Stages Theatre Company has announced the return of an audience favorite, “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” in a new way.
Based on the popular film and book, “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: Out of the Box” will be available Oct. 9 to Nov. 6. It is a flexible theater experience designed to engage families in the magic of storytelling adventures. With limited-time access to video content, each Out of the Box experience also includes crafts and passes to a safe outdoor, socially distanced in-person event.
“Returning to ‘Spookley The Square Pumpkin’ just one year after we performed it in our Jaycee Studio has been an emotional journey; I didn’t realize how much our square hero is needed right now,” said director Cody R. Braudt. “This heartfelt story by Joe Troiano with toe-tapping musical numbers by Jeff Zahn contains a message about accepting others despite their differences. But, at its roots, it’s a story about searching for identity, seeking community, and the risks that individuals take to be accepted.”
To purchase visit: stagestheatre.org/spookley or call 952-979-1111. The experience costs $50 per experience for a household for up to two children and includes props, crafts and family passes to the event.
