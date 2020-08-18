Stages Theatre Company is on a journey to create new ways to serve the theater’s mission. When faced with new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company adapted to provide engaging and meaningful theater experiences for youth.
Building upon the recent success, STC announced its fall season: “Out of the Box”
“We have so much fun and adventure in store for you this fall. Stages Theatre Company is a place for everyone, and you are a part of our journey,” said Sandy Boren-Barrett, artistic director. “We can’t wait to share and experience art with your family again, in this new and exciting way. Now more than ever, we are proud of the discoveries we help you make, and the journeys these stories will take you on.”
“Out of the Box” offers socially distant theater experiences designed to engage young people in storytelling adventures from September through December.
Families can get everything out of the box and each experience revolves around video-on-demand adventures.
From “Theatre for the Very Young,” to “Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” to a self-paced mystery scavenger hunt through downtown Hopkins, or a holiday experience dedicated to families from Stages, each experience is flexible and can be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s own home or any distance that’s comfortable.
Each experience gives families and educators exclusive limited-time access to video-on-demand content, unlocking participation into an adventure that’s unique to them. Experiences can be purchased starting Aug. 12. After purchase, patrons will receive instructions on how to pick up their “Out of the Box” experience and begin their journey.
Learn more and purchase tickets at stagestheatre.org/outofthebox or call the box office at 952-979-1111 (option 4) noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
