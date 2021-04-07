Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins has announced its 2021-2022 season, a blend of plays and musicals focusing on friendships, adventures and discoveries as part of the Imagine the Journey season.

The season is a seven-show lineup that includes five musical productions, three world-premieres, a dance collaboration with Escalate Dance & Theatre Studio and a Theatre for the Very Young production.

“Crafting a season is certainly a journey,” said Sandy Boren-Barrett, artistic director. “It is a joy-filled process of thinking about all of YOU—creating a season that inspires imaginations while it entertains. As we were considering the books and stories to bring to life on stage for you, it became obvious that in EVERY show next season there is a journey of self-discovery for our characters.”

The first in-theater performance of the season will be “Elf the Musical, Jr.” slated for Nov. 19 to Dec. 27.

“We are proud to be able to welcome everyone back to the theatre and offer unique opportunities for families to share memory-making experiences that will last beyond the time spent in the Theatre. Affordable family entertainment at an incredible value.”

The company is committed to following the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and the state. They are currently selling to a limited capacity (50%) to allow for social distancing and provide all ticket holders with updated requirements closer to the time of the event.

Info: stagestheatre.org

