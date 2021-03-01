Stages Theatre Company will offer Summer Theatre Workshop offerings for 2021, including in-person or virtual theater classes for ages 4-18 June 7 to Aug. 20 in Hopkins, Wayzata and Plymouth.

“We can’t wait to get creative, sing, dance, and imagine, safely, this summer,” said Stages Education Director Megan Collins. “Another adventurous, creative and exciting summer awaits us! We have so many exciting things planned for your young person this summer.”

Stages is offering C.A.S.T. (Creative, Accepting, Sensory-Friendly Theatre) Program is for youth ages 10-17 with autism, or other sensory sensitivities. Students will work together to create and stage a production. Students will design sets, costumes, puppets and projections, adapt a script, and rehearse their parts, with the class culminating in a performance for family and friends.

Schedules, titles and descriptions can be found at StagesTheatre.org/Summer.

Tags

Load comments