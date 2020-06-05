We Are Wayzata Strong, a community-based group of west metro neighbors, friends and the Wayzata High school Y.E.S Program, will host a food drive to supply the Interfaith Outreach Food Shelf 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, in the Wayzata High School parking lot.

For 40 years, Interfaith Outreach has served struggling families and individuals who live in eight west Hennepin County suburbs. Each week, the food shelf serves over 250 households; 44% of those in need are children.

COVID-19 has created job loss or reduction in pay for many families increasing the demand for food.

“In these challenging times, this is a great way to come out and support those in need” said Dan Schmidt, member of the We Are Wayzata Strong organization. “Our goal is to #STACKTHESEMI in honor of our front-line community members, educators, school district staff and our 2020 graduates for their tireless work, contributions and achievements.”

The most needed items include toilet paper, canned meat or fish, dish/laundry soap, paper towels, cereal, healthy snacks, cooking oil, diapers in sizes 5 and 6, hearty soups, coffee and tea, canned fruits and vegetables, rice and pasta.

Info: iocp.org

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments