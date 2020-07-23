The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man who drowned July 16 in Lake Minnetonka as Deveric Eugene Stokes Jr., 29, of St. Paul.
Deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol recovered the body July 20 from a depth of about 55 feet in the Lower Lake North area near Orono.
According to earlier reports from the Sheriff’s Office, the victim initially went missing after jumping in the water to assist a struggling swimmer.
“Every drowning death is a tragedy,” said Sheriff David Hutchinson. “It’s especially sad when someone loses their life attempting to save another. Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family.”
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to learn about basic water safety before heading out onto the water for any activity. Water safety information and resources can be found at HennepinSheriff.org/wise.
