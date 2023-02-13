Traivon Fitzpatrick, 25 of St. Paul, was charged via warrant through Hennepin County District Court with theft on Feb. 7 following an alleged theft at an Eden Prairie JCPenney last December.
According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 2 Eden Prairie police officers were dispatched to the retail location at 8201 Flying Cloud Drive to investigate a past-action theft. Officers spoke with store employees who reported a man, later identified as Fitzpatrick, taking a pair of earrings and a watch from store display cases and leaving the store without paying for them, which he did not have permission to do. The alleged theft was caught on surveillance videos, which officers used to identify Fitzpatrick’s physical appearance and clothing.
The two items were worth a combined $3,294.98.
Officers learned that Fitzpatrick’s cell phone was pinged in the area of the store at the time of the Dec. 1 theft and that he allegedly pawned a pair of earrings and a watch on the same day at a Bloomington Pawn America. Officers went to the Pawn America store, learned Fitzpatrick used an Arizona ID with his name to pawn the items and through surveillance footage found Fitzpatrick wearing the same clothing worn during the alleged theft. After officers recovered the pawned earrings and water, store employees confirmed they were the same items stolen from the store.
The complaint said officers discovered multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating Fitzpatrick for similar alleged incidents, including an alleged theft from a JCPenney store in Woodbury.
Fitzpatrick is currently in custody in Arizona, which is why the charge was issued via warrant.
If he is convicted, the felony charge of theft holds a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.