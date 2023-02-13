Traivon Fitzpatrick, 25 of St. Paul, was charged via warrant through Hennepin County District Court with theft on Feb. 7 following an alleged theft at an Eden Prairie JCPenney last December.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 2 Eden Prairie police officers were dispatched to the retail location at 8201 Flying Cloud Drive to investigate a past-action theft. Officers spoke with store employees who reported a man, later identified as Fitzpatrick, taking a pair of earrings and a watch from store display cases and leaving the store without paying for them, which he did not have permission to do. The alleged theft was caught on surveillance videos, which officers used to identify Fitzpatrick’s physical appearance and clothing.

Tags

Load comments