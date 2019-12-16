St. Luke Presbyterian Church will begin a newly established performing arts series with a concert 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the church, 3121 Groveland School Road, Minnetonka,
This series is an expansion of the tradition of arts involvement at St. Luke. A ministry now expanding beyond church walls, to invite regional and national performing artists to appear and inspire audiences in the western suburbs and the greater Twin Cities.
• Friday, Dec. 20 - Lumina; a women’s ensemble comprised of four singers will present music for Solstice, Advent and Christmas. They are dedicated to sharing the spiritual experience of music from sources from the medieval to the contemporary.
• Saturday, Feb. 15 - Mikah Meyer’s National Parks Cabaret; a humorous multimedia musical revue of the countertenor’s epic road trip to all 419 national parks. Featured on NPR, Meyer’s story recounts the struggles and triumphs of a gay Christian on a 3-year, 200,000 mile trip.
• May 2020 - Spiritus Novus, from St. Olaf College; 30 singers and eight composers explore the theme of climate justice. The program will follow a narrative that sheds light on humankind’s enormous impact on the changing climate with a message of hope that if we rise up in unity, we can begin to heal the world.
All performances take place at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary at the church. Plentiful free parking is available on the premises.
