St. Luke Presbyterian Church in Minnetonka and the Division of Indian Work in Minneapolis are conducting a donation drive through December.

Critically needed items include hygiene products (hand lotion, shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razor blades, shaving cream, feminine products); cleaning supplies (disinfectant wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer, dish soap, laundry detergent); and baby formula and diapers.

Checks made out to DIW are also welcome.

Donations can be can dropped off 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct.15, and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Luke, 3121 Groveland School Rd., Minnetonka. Additional donation times and dates are 5:30-6:45 p.m. Nov. 19; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21; and 5:30-6:45 p.m. Dec. 17 and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19. People can also call the church office at 952-473-7378 if they need to drop off donations outside of those hours.

The nonprofit organization’s mission is to support and strengthen urban American Indian people through culturally-based education, traditional healing approaches, and leadership development.

