St. Louis Park's Fern Hill Neighborhood Association plans get-together
The Fern Hill Neighborhood logo features the namesake plant. (Submitted art)

All residents of the Fern Hill Neighborhood in St. Louis Park may attend a get-together 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the Fern Hill Park Pavilion, 4421 W. 28th St.

This is the first event of the re-established Fern Hill Neighborhood Association and will feature activities for children, kosher snacks and bottled water.  People can visit with their neighbors, meet the association officers and learn about Fern Hill’s history.

