All residents of the Fern Hill Neighborhood in St. Louis Park may attend a get-together 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the Fern Hill Park Pavilion, 4421 W. 28th St.
This is the first event of the re-established Fern Hill Neighborhood Association and will feature activities for children, kosher snacks and bottled water. People can visit with their neighbors, meet the association officers and learn about Fern Hill’s history.
In fall 2021, long-time Fern Hill resident Kristin Dorn had the idea to reboot the association. A revitalized Fern Hill Neighborhood Association came into being May 3.
“We can all benefit from knowing our neighbors and feeling as if we have a place in our community,” said Dorn, who is serving as the association’s vice president. “Goals for our re-established Fern Hill Neighborhood Association include encouraging neighbors to get to know one another, focusing on safety issues, wellness, and involvement in decisions made by our local government.”
Bob Kusnetz, the association’s president, said, “The success of any neighborhood association depends on the involvement of the neighbors.”
Other members of the Steering Committee are Jen Leonard, secretary, and Todd Tanner, treasurer.
The association is starting a newsletter, which it plans to send quarterly. To receive the newsletter, send an email to fernhillneighborhoodassoc@gmail.com with the name and email address of the recipient. Individuals may also send questions or comments to the email address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.